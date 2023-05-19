Grow Some Good Restaurant Week.

Grow Some Good, a Maui-based nonprofit organization known for its garden-based education experiences connecting children to their food, environment, and culture, announced its first-ever Restaurant Week fundraiser, happening May 22 to May 28. This event will feature an array of dining specials prepared by neighborhood Maui eateries, all crafted with locally sourced ingredients and a deep-rooted connection to the island’s vibrant community.

During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants have pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds from each special sold to Grow Some Good. The funds raised will directly support the organization’s Farm to School and Community Food Systems programs, with a goal of $10,000.

“By partaking in these dining offerings, guests will have an unforgettable culinary experience and contribute to Grow Some Good’s invaluable work in the community,” organizers said.

“We wanted to create an opportunity to promote eating locally sourced ingredients and support neighborhood restaurants that care about Maui’s ‘āina, keiki, and community. Not only does this Restaurant Week support our programs, but also our local fishers, farmers, and hospitality staff,” said Felix Sunny D’Souza, Grow Some Good’s Fundraising & Marketing Manager.

The week-long gastronomic extravaganza features an impressive lineup of Maui restaurants, each showcasing their unique culinary specialties:

Seascape Restaurant at Maui Ocean Center, May 22-28: Lunch Special – Molokaʻi Venison Burger

Māla Ocean Tavern, May 22-28: Fresh Catch of The Day with Hua Momona Vegetables

Duckine, May 22-28: Steamed Kampachi

Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante, May 22-28: Surfing Goat Cheese Gnocchi

Fond, May 24-27: Seared Catch with Seasonal Local Vegetables

Moku Roots, May 27: 6pm Dinner & Comedy with Shane Torres, Fully Loaded ‘Āina Grown Taco Bar and Dessert (Reservations Required)

“The participating restaurants are excited to lend their support and emphasize the importance of locally sourced ingredients in promoting a sustainable food ecosystem,” organizers said.

“As the product of a farming family, I find it incredibly important to support as many local farms as possible. The amount of love and attention that smaller and more local farms put into their product definitely shows in the quality of what they produce,” said Executive Chef Michael Patria from Four Seasons Maui at Wailea.

“Our ʻāina is what sustains us all. It must be protected and cultivated for future generations. From cultivating the land, we learn techniques that can be taught to our keiki so that dependency on foreign crops is not as necessary as it is today,” said Executive Chef Enrique “Henry” Tariga from Seascape Restaurant at Maui Ocean Center.

“Everyone should be able to eat good fresh food, especially kids when their microbiome and brains and eating habits are developing. It’s harder to break an addiction to processed foods and sugar than to never develop one in the first place, so starting with the kids is very important,” said co-owner and Chef Alexa Caskey from Moku Roots.

During the next school year, Grow Some Good will facilitate bringing the participating chefs to their school gardens to lead culinary demonstrations and volunteer workdays.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations at participating restaurants and request the Restaurant Week special to savor the tantalizing flavors of Maui’s land and sea while supporting Grow Some Good’s transformative programs.

Grow Some Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a healthy community by strengthening local agriculture and improving access to nutritious, affordable food. Through hands-on, outdoor learning experiences, the organization instills curiosity about natural life cycles, connects students to their food sources, and inspires better nutrition choices.

To learn more about Grow Some Good and the services it provides, visit www.growsomegood.org.