The County of Maui Department of Finance will hold a real property tax sale on Tuesday in Kīhei to auction properties that have been delinquent for three or more years and have received their final notice of tax sale.

Held at Kīhei Community Center, 303 E. Lipoa St., the tax sale will open doors at 8:30 a.m., and the auction will start at 9:30 a.m.

As of May 18, there were seven properties scheduled to be sold. Properties may still be removed from the tax sale list if all taxes, penalties, interest and costs have been paid in full prior to the date of the sale.

Each parcel will be sold to the highest bidder with a certified or cashier’s check. Individuals bidding at the auction must register and verify funds before the auction starts. Representatives or agents of others are required to provide notarized documents showing authorization to bid on behalf of parties they represent.

More information on the tax sale, including a list of the properties being sold and frequently asked questions, may be found by selecting “delinquent tax accounts” on the real property tax website, www.mauicounty.gov/RPT.