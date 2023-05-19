ʻUaʻu. PC: Haleakalā National Park

The public is invited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act by attending ʻUaʻu Night, a special annual event to raise awareness for the endangered ʻuaʻu, or the Hawaiian petrel, which nests high on Haleakalā.

Guests will discover the ecological and cultural significance of these seabirds and the dark night skies that are essential for their survival. The public is invited to the Haleakalā Visitor Center (9,740 ft) at Haleakalā National Park for this evening program, co-hosted by Haleakalā National Park and the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, on May 19, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Experience ʻUaʻu Night: Night vision goggles, thermal imaging cameras, and a radar-equipped van will be available for spotting ʻuaʻu (Pterodroma sandwichensis). Park staff and volunteers will answer questions and give short talks on ʻuaʻu and their need for dark night skies. No reservations are required, but anyone entering the park must show or purchase a park pass at the entrance booth. Visitors should come prepared with warm layers and red-light (only) headlamps.

For more information about upcoming events at Haleakalā National Park, visit: www.nps.gov/hale/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.