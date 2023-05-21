Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:16 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:19 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:08 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:59 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will be mainly background level with some peaks near average along all shores. Inconsistent pulses of south- southwest and south- southeast swell will produce near to below average sized surf for the next few days. A tiny pulse of northwest swell is possible today and tomorrow. Expect rough and choppy surf along east facing shore to build today and tomorrow then hold into the second half of the week, before gradually easing into next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.