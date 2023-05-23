Maui Specialty Chocolates owners Valerie and Anthony (Tony) Jones (center) were presented with a $10,000 grant from Fiserv as part of the Fiserv Back2Business program. Also pictured (from left): Jon Trausch, VP and relationship executive at Fiserv, Bank of Hawai‘i SVP Curtis Tom, Bank of Hawai‘i VP Calvin Chandler and Bank of Hawai‘i SVP Rian Dubach.

In recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Bank of Hawai‘i presented local business Maui Specialty Chocolates with a $10,000 grant from Fiserv as part of its Back2Business program.

Fiserv, Inc. is a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, including the popular Clover point-of-sale and business management platform, and a Bank of Hawai‘i technology provider.

Founded by husband-and-wife Anthony and Valerie Jones in 1990, Maui Specialty Chocolates, based in Kahului, is a manufacturer of high-quality handcrafted treats and is well known for its mochi, which is made fresh daily.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bank of Hawai‘i representatives say they selected Maui Specialty Chocolates for a Back2Business grant because the owners are well respected within the Maui community. Anthony and Valerie also give back to others through a nonprofit organization, Zenshin Daiko, which teaches local youths to play taiko drums.

“This grant will allow us to continue to manufacture our gourmet chocolates and mochi by hand using only the freshest local ingredients,” said Valerie Jones, owner of Maui Specialty Chocolates. “Our business is a passion project for us, and as a family-run operation this grant is a most welcome surprise. We only sell our products from our store and nowhere else, so our customers are always getting a unique taste of Maui.”

Born and raised on Maui, Valerie previously worked in the hotel industry, making pastries and desserts, and made chocolates at home to give to friends and relatives. With the encouragement of friends, Maui Specialty Chocolates was born.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Initially, Anthony and Valerie made custom chocolates for luxury resorts and hotels before opening a retail store to sell directly to the public. Valerie makes virtually every piece of chocolate herself, ensuring that only chocolates of the highest quality go into the box.

“Maui Specialty Chocolates has weathered economic cycles, a pandemic, and the entrance of big box stores, and through it all Tony and Valerie have remained resilient and dedicated to their craft,” said Rian DuBach, Bank of Hawai‘i’s SVP/Island Director. “Tony and Valerie epitomize what a local company can be, crafting excellent local products and giving back to the community.”

“We are proud to support a small business that embodies the best of Maui,” said Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv. “Providing resources and funding is one way we can help small businesses continue to thrive, and we are honored to give back in conjunction with our client Bank of Hawai‘i, which serves the local business community so well.”