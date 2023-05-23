Maui News

Photos: Congratulations spring 2023 UH Maui College Grads!

May 23, 2023, 8:59 AM HST
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College honored its spring 2023 graduates on May 11, 2023 at the Great Lawn. Below are some photos from the event.

For more UH Maui College photos go to UH Flickr album.

Dental Hygiene graduate, Spring 2023 commencement. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
Dental Hygiene graduates, Spring 2023 commencement. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
Spring 2023 commencement. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
Spring 2023 commencement. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
Spring 2023 commencement. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
Nursing graduates, Spring 2023 commencement. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
VC: University of Hawaiʻi.

On Oʻahu, the morning commencement speaker for the UH Mānoa ceremony was a former student at UHMC.

Kailani Jackson, 65, is a Los Angeles, California native who moved to Maui in 2019, and enrolled in UH Maui College, graduating with an AA in liberal arts. She then transferred to UH Mānoa, where she graduated with two bachelor of arts degrees—one in ethnic studies and the other in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in peace and conflict resolution, according to UH.

Jackson plans to continue her academic journey by pursuing master’s and doctorate degrees after graduation. She has consistently excelled academically, earning summa cum laude honors and a place on the Dean’s Honors List every semester, according to UH. Read more about Jackson’s journey.

Photos/Video and supporting information courtesy UH News.

Comments

