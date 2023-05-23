Maui News

Water Department night operations in Wailuku, May 25-26, 2023

May 23, 2023, 10:28 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

West Maui Construction Inc. and the Maui Department of Water Supply will connect a new 12-inch outflow on Kauna Lipo Drive in Wailuku on Thursday night into Friday morning.

All homes in the Kehalani Koa Subdivision and the Villas at Kehalani will have their water shut-off from 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 to 5 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The water service outage will affect all water services off of the following roads: Papakapu Place, Paalae Place, Nohoana Place, Papuhau Place, Piipii Way, Awela Circle, Laukona Street, Pohina Street, and Kokea Street. Department of Water Supply customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

For more information, please contact West Maui Construction, Inc. at 808-757-7001. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 22 2023 2Hawaiian Airlines Launches Nonstop Weekly Flights Between Hawaii And The Cook Islands 310 Maui County Students Awarded 1k Each By The Josh And Souk Jerman Foundation 4Kihei Charter School Nearly Doubles Graduating Class Numbers 5Maui Chili Chili Oil Turns Up The Spice Selected For Mana Up Accelerator 6Grand Taste And Inaugural Grand Dessert At Maui Agfest 4 H Livestock Fair