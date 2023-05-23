West Maui Construction Inc. and the Maui Department of Water Supply will connect a new 12-inch outflow on Kauna Lipo Drive in Wailuku on Thursday night into Friday morning.

All homes in the Kehalani Koa Subdivision and the Villas at Kehalani will have their water shut-off from 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 to 5 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The water service outage will affect all water services off of the following roads: Papakapu Place, Paalae Place, Nohoana Place, Papuhau Place, Piipii Way, Awela Circle, Laukona Street, Pohina Street, and Kokea Street. Department of Water Supply customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

For more information, please contact West Maui Construction, Inc. at 808-757-7001. To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.

