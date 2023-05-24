Babes n Bandidos with Lia Live will be performing at Kīheiʻs 4th Friday event on May 26. (File photo)

Kīhei’s 4th Friday event is back on May 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event takes place in the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, located at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Rd.

Attendees can enjoy free family fun and entertainment. The event features live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping.

Free entertainment is provided by Temp & Naor Project with Weatherly and Wainwright and Babes n Bandidos with Lia Live. Musician Missy Aguilar will perform live in the food court.

Maui’s Classic Cruisers Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone.

Free Evening Entertainment at Kīhei 4th Friday Main Stage 6-9 p.m.:

6-6:10 p.m. Intro – MC Sista Val

6:10-7:15 p.m. Temp & Naor Project with Weatherly and Wainwright

7:15-7:25 p.m. Announcements – MC Sista Val

7:25-7:40 p.m. Joshua Blue Hypnosis

7:40- 7:50 p.m. Announcements – MC Sista Val

7:45-8:55 p.m. Babes n Bandidos with Lia Live

8:55-9: p.m. Closing Announcements – MC Sista Val

Activities for Keiki and Teens:

Free face painting & balloon twisting, 4 Kids quick science along with T- Rex the realistic dinosaur, dinosaur rides and games and hula hoops for Kids of all ages.

Food Court vendors:

Al’s BBQ, Dee’s Poi Mochi, Dope BBQ, Wai Lemi, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Hau’oli’oli Ohana, Only Ono BBQ, Tacos 8th Wonder, Like Poke, Maui Cookie Lab, Sumo Dogs and Unreal Boba.

Retail Vendors:

Aimeevdesigns, Alpha Maui, Ash Does Art, Any Kine Thingz, Bead Inspired, Babelyn Basey, Boobie Shack, Fran Fran Boutique, Gracie’s Goodies, Healing Hands, Honi Designs, Holly Warringrton Photography, Hula Cookies, HumBow Barks, Island Creations by Tina, Island Virtual, Jess Tepora Art, Jujees Sports Cards, Kahele Maui, Kalai La’au Jewelry, Linx Hawaiʻi, Lorayne Designs, Lunatique, Makana Mama Wellness, Mana’o Radio, Maui Shellery, Meahanalima, Mishni Bikini, Mystic of the Rainbow, Out of the Blue, Pacific Chiropractic, Pāʻia Spice Company, Rico Custom Creations, Shelleah Creations, Shop Da Abilay’s ,The 808 Team, The Clay Boutique,The Birdie Boutique,The Hex Press, Soley Aloha Boutique, Trend Boutique, Sol Chiropractic, Sunflower Gifts, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, Wilikina Creations and Zeal Creations.

Additional Azeka Shopping Center eateries:

Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Von’s Chicken, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Additional Azeka Shopping Center merchants:

AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaiʻi, B&B Scuba, BEK, Inc., Bird of Paradise Spa, DK Barber, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Island Art Party, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kihei Community Association, Kihei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Next Level Marble & Granite ,Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, Studio 151, The Sun Spot, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, U.S. Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Free parking is available at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza. Longs parking lot charges $10 for parking and is not affiliated with Kīhei 4th Friday.

Kīhei 4th Friday is looking for volunteers. Those interested in participating can contact the Kīhei 4th Friday Facebook page. For more information, visit: kiheifridays.com.