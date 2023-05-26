Maui News

Maui police launch Click It or Ticket seat belt awareness campaign, May 29 to June 2

May 26, 2023, 3:23 PM HST
* Updated May 26, 3:27 PM
The Maui Police Department launches the latest edition of the Click It or Ticket seatbelt enforcement campaign on Monday. The enforcement event runs from May 29 to June 2, 2023.

The campaign is a collaboration with law enforcement nationwide and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to address the lack of proper seat belt use and child safety seats.

Maui police host a child safety seat inspection event this weekend to ensure keiki are properly secured, and drivers follow proper seat installation ahead of the campaign launch. The inspection takes place May 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Maui Marketplace parking lot.

Motorists can expect to see heightened traffic enforcement, and the use of unmarked patrol vehicles to enforce seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. 

“We need our community to understand this campaign isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives. Please help us end senseless, preventable injuries and deaths on our roadways by ensuring that everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt and that children are restrained in a car safety seat,” police said in a news release.

