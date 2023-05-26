Explore the art of storytelling with Hilo-based artist and Kumu Hula Leilehua Yuen on May 27. (PC: Maui Public Art)

SMALL TOWN * BIG ART is gearing up for a series of events this summer, starting with a Hui Moʻolelo workshop, led by Hilo-based artist and Kumu Hula, Leilehua Yuen. Below is a list of upcoming ST*BA events.

May 27: Hui Mo‘olelo Workshop Launch with Leilehua Yuen

Register here for the Third annual Hui Mo‘olelo cohort led by Hilo-based artist and Kumu Hula Leilehua Yuen. In this interactive workshop series, Leilehua leads storytelling and explores the purposes of storytelling, the value of the search for knowledge, and encoding that knowledge in moʻolelo.

The goal is for participants to create their own micro-storytelling presentation that is rooted in a Maui sense of place, history and culture. Those that complete the workshop series may be matched with kūpuna to record a conversation for an upcoming SMALL TOWN * BIG ART call-to-artists which interprets these recordings as a work of public art.

Session 1 (virtual): May 27 at 11 a.m.

Session 2 (virtual): June 10 at 11 a.m.

Session 3 (in-person): June 24 at 10 a.m.

The Wailuku Community Association will host a public presentation of Wailuku updates on June 5.

June 5: Wailuku Arts District Update at the Empanada Lady

The Wailuku Community Association will host a public presentation of Wailuku updates and upcoming projects, including progress on the Wailuku Arts District project at 5:30 p.m. at The Empanada Lady Restaurant and Lounge, located at 2119 West Vineyard Street.

Advanced reservations are required by June 1. For questions or further information, contact Kristin Holmes at 808-283-1212.

Wooden Wave artists, Matt and Roxy Ortiz, have designed a wayfinding mural series in collaboration with community members.

June 6: Day 1 of Wayfinding Artwork Install by Wooden Wave

In February 2023, SMALL TOWN * BIG ART partnered with the Wailuku Garage construction team to seek wayfinding public artwork at select sites throughout the project. Of the 38 applications received, a community panel selected two to enter project development.

In recent weeks, Wooden Wave artists Matt and Roxy Ortiz have designed a wayfinding mural series in collaboration with community members that celebrate Wailuku’s sense of place and function as directional signage. Matt and Roxy will begin work at the site on June 6.

(PC: Maui Public Art)

June 16: Pop-Up Performance by Anthony Pfluke

Anthony Pfluke will perform a 30-minute set of original music inspired by the history, culture and sense of place of Kahoʻolawe and Wailuku, Maui. Opening remarks at 5 p.m. for a 5:15 showtime at Kīpuka Square in Wailuku next to ʻĪao Theater.

In recent months, Anthony developed music and lyrics through community consultations, a 4-day volunteer access of the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve, and study of ‘Ōlelo No‘eau: Hawaiian Proverbs and Poetical Sayings that will be shared during this free event.

Participants encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. R.S.V.P. here.

(PC: Maui Public Art)

June 24: Pop-Up Performance by Leilehua Yuen

Leilehua Yuen will perform live at Hale Hō‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House on June at 4 p.m.

Following her 3-part Hui Mo‘olelo workshop with community members, Leilehua will offer a performance of traditional stories of Wailuku, Maui and Hawaiʻi nei.