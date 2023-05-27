Maui Business

American Savings Bank donates $368,000 to local nonprofits, sets giving record

May 27, 2023, 9:17 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Nearly 94% of American Savings Bank teammates participated in the annual workplace giving program, which raised over $368,000 to help local nonprofits. (PC: American Savings Bank)

American Savings Bank’s 2023 Kahiau Giving Campaign raised $368,268 to help local organizations provide vital resources and services to the community.

Nearly 94% of American Savings Bank teammates participated in the annual workplace giving program, resulting in the largest Kahiau donation since the program’s inception in 2011.

The campaign received $218,268 in teammate donations, with American Savings Bank contributing an additional matching donation of $150,000 to further increase the impact.

  • Kapiolani Health Foundation received $92,387. (PC: American Savings Bank)
  • Partners in Development Foundation received $48,182. (PC: American Savings Bank)
  • Child and Family Service received $98,858. (PC: American Savings Bank)
  • Kupu Hawaii received $57,013. (PC: American Savings Bank)
  • Aloha United Way received $69,940. (PC: American Savings Bank)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The funds raised were distributed to Child & Family Service, Kapiʻolani Health Foundation, Kupu Hawaiʻi, Partners in Development Foundation, and local United Way chapters, including Aloha United Way, Friendly Isle United Fund, Hawaiʻi Island United Way, Kauaʻi United Way and Maui United Way.

“Our Kahiau partners have shown unwavering dedication to serving the community, providing essential services and bringing hope to those who need it most,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO at American Savings Bank in a news release. “We are honored to support their missions and proud of our 1,100 teammates for their ongoing commitment to making a positive impact.”

The theme of this year’s Kahiau campaign was “Planting Seeds for a Thriving Community.” In Hawaiian, “Kahiau” means “to give from the heart without expecting anything in return.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Collaborating with like-minded organizations such as American Savings Bank helps us provide valuable resources to our families, community and economy,” said Dr. Shawn Kanaiʻaupuni, president and CEO at Partners in Development Foundation. “Through American Savings Bank’s support, we continue to create a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve.”

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kahului Structure Fire Results In Multiple Road Closures 2Federal And State Officers Raid Antique Shop Maui Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Wildlife Trafficking 3Maui Humane Society Issues Urgent Plea To Address Extreme Overcrowding Of Kennels 4Outrigger Hospitality Group To Acquire Kaanapali Beach Hotel On Maui 5Two Maui High School Seniors Awarded 32500 Bob Poulson Scholarship 6Man Medevaced After He Was Pulled From Waters At Honolua Bay