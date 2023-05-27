Nearly 94% of American Savings Bank teammates participated in the annual workplace giving program, which raised over $368,000 to help local nonprofits. (PC: American Savings Bank)

American Savings Bank’s 2023 Kahiau Giving Campaign raised $368,268 to help local organizations provide vital resources and services to the community.

The campaign received $218,268 in teammate donations, with American Savings Bank contributing an additional matching donation of $150,000 to further increase the impact.



















The funds raised were distributed to Child & Family Service, Kapiʻolani Health Foundation, Kupu Hawaiʻi, Partners in Development Foundation, and local United Way chapters, including Aloha United Way, Friendly Isle United Fund, Hawaiʻi Island United Way, Kauaʻi United Way and Maui United Way.

“Our Kahiau partners have shown unwavering dedication to serving the community, providing essential services and bringing hope to those who need it most,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO at American Savings Bank in a news release. “We are honored to support their missions and proud of our 1,100 teammates for their ongoing commitment to making a positive impact.”

The theme of this year’s Kahiau campaign was “Planting Seeds for a Thriving Community.” In Hawaiian, “Kahiau” means “to give from the heart without expecting anything in return.”

“Collaborating with like-minded organizations such as American Savings Bank helps us provide valuable resources to our families, community and economy,” said Dr. Shawn Kanaiʻaupuni, president and CEO at Partners in Development Foundation. “Through American Savings Bank’s support, we continue to create a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve.”