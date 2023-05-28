(L-R) Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaiʻi and Griffin Colapinto of the United States after the finals at the Surf Ranch Pro on May 28, 2023 at Lemoore, California. (Photo by Pat Nolan/World Surf League)

Carissa Moore of Hawaiʻi took home the women’s title in the Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer in Lemoore, Calif. In the men’s division the title went to Griffin Colapinto (USA).

Five-time World Champion Carissa Moore claimed her second Surf Ranch Pro win and third CT event win of the season. Today’s win adds to Moore’s long list of accomplishments, including a Gold Medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and her 28th CT victory. As the No. 1 surfer on the rankings, she is now well on her way to qualifying for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris and securing a place in the WSL Final 5.

Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii surfs in the Final at the Surf Ranch Pro on May 28, 2023 at Lemoore, California. (Photo by Aaron Hughes/World Surf League)

“You can’t wipe the smile off my face right now and to be sharing the podium with these amazing humans is an honor,” Moore told WSL. “I think all of us as athletes just want to perform to the best of our potential and I definitely think there was more for me to give out here. But, I felt happy and present, and that’s what matters most to me. I didn’t really imagine it would go quite this good and I’m just really happy. I have a lot of family and friends here, and watching all over the world, so I really appreciate all the love. It’s a perfect wave, but it’s really difficult to ride. It took a couple surfs to figure out the timing again and get to calm the nerves, but I just felt really good.”

In the men’s division, Griffin Colapinto (USA) left everything out in the water during each heat Sunday, and reserved his best for the Final against 2019 World Champion Italo Ferreira (BRA).

Griffin Colapinto of the United States surfs in Heat 1 of the Semifinals at the Surf Ranch Pro on May 28, 2023 at Lemoore, California. (Photo by Aaron Hughes/World Surf League)

“It means everything to win a CT in California, especially to win here because everyone gets the same opportunity and there’s so much that goes into your physical ability,” Colapinto told the WSL. “A lot of hard work went into this. I’m feeling really good and just so psyched, all my friends and family are here so to win with them here is just insane. That Final was so crazy and it’s trippy to watch Italo’s (Ferreira) waves and hope he fell so I’m just over the moon. I had no clue I was No. 1 until you told me and it’s a crazy feeling being in the yellow jersey.”

After their big wins, Moore and Colapinto have taken the rankings leads.

Caroline Marks (USA) and Italo Ferreira (BRA) earned runner-up finishes.

The world’s best surfers will now turn their attention to Central America as they prepare for the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona, Stop No. 7 on the 2023 CT. Only four more events remain before the Rip Curl WSL Finals.

Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Women’s Final Results:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 16.53

2 – Caroline Marks (USA)15.43



Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Men’s Final Results:

1 – Griffin Colapinto (USA) 17.77

2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 17.13



Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Caroline Marks (USA) 15.53 DEF. Caitlin Simmers (USA) 15.00

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 18.00 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 14.77



Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 15.60 DEF. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 14.10

HEAT 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16.60 Def. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 16.36



Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 14.57 DEF. Yago Dora (BRA) 9.43

HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.20 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 16.17

HEAT 3: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 16.67 DEF. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 16.67

HEAT 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 17.27 DEF. Joao Chianca (BRA) 8.33

For highlights from the Surf Ranch Pro, visit WorldSurfLeague.com.