Maui Surf Forecast for May 28, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see a slight increase later today through Tuesday as a small west-northwest swell moves through. A similar source will arrive out of the south-southwest and lead to a slight increase in surf along south facing shores Monday through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will gradually rise through the week as the trades increase.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com