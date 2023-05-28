Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 28, 2023

May 28, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 11:17 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 03:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 09:56 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 05:14 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see a slight increase later today through Tuesday as a small west-northwest swell moves through. A similar source will arrive out of the south-southwest and lead to a slight increase in surf along south facing shores Monday through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will gradually rise through the week as the trades increase. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Kahului Structure Fire Results In Multiple Road Closures      2Federal And State Officers Raid Antique Shop Maui Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Wildlife Trafficking      3Maui Humane Society Issues Urgent Plea To Address Extreme Overcrowding Of Kennels      4Outrigger Hospitality Group To Acquire Kaanapali Beach Hotel On Maui      5Two Maui High School Seniors Awarded 32500 Bob Poulson Scholarship      6Man Medevaced After He Was Pulled From Waters At Honolua Bay