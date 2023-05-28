Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 11:17 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 03:22 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 09:56 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:14 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see a slight increase later today through Tuesday as a small west-northwest swell moves through. A similar source will arrive out of the south-southwest and lead to a slight increase in surf along south facing shores Monday through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will gradually rise through the week as the trades increase.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.