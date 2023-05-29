





























More than 1,2000 graves were adorned with flowers as part of Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center’s Memorial Day event.

The center brought together the island community to participate in bouquet making on Saturday at the Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center lawn. On Monday, more than 80 volunteers worked to clean the cemetery and place bouquets on graves at the Lānaʻi Community Cemetery.

Just over 3,000 people live on the island of Lānaʻi. The island is also home to a veterans cemetery, and the main cemetery is the final resting place of many immigrants from around the world who came during the pineapple plantation era in search of better lives.

Leaders at the Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center said the hoped the event could honor all the Lānaʻi people who helped make the community what it is today.