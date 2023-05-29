Maui Arts & Entertainment

Rep. Tokuda congratulates Hawaiʻi-born American Idol winner, Iam Tongi

May 29, 2023, 12:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) addressed the US House of Representatives to congratulate Hawaiʻi-born performer, Iam Tongi, on winning American Idol’s Season 21.

Tongi won the title during a finale on May 21, after an emotional performance of the song “Monsters,” which honored his late father.  He also shared some island music before the national audience with an upbeat performance of the song “Cool Down” by Kolohe Kai. His debut single “Iʻll be seeing you,” was released on May 19.

Rep. Jill Tokuda honors Iam Tongi, winner of American Idol’s Season 21, and O’ahu native. VC: Rep. Jill Tokuda (May 23, 2023)

While Hawaiʻi has fielded successful contestants and top finishers in the past, Tongi’s title is the first for a Hawaiʻi-born and Pacific Islander contestant. 

“Like many kamaʻāina, Iam and his family were forced to move to the continent because of the high cost of living. Our children have become our greatest exports. That’s not pono. We must make Hawaiʻi more affordable so families like Iam’s don’t have to leave their home,” said Representative Jill Tokuda in a floor address on May 23, 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In extending her congratulations, Rep. Tokuda said, “Your music, your story, and your spirit have inspired us all. Hawai‘i is so proud of you— wherever you go, we will always be your ʻohana.”

Just days before winning the title, Tongi visited Hawaiʻi and was welcomed home by the Kahuku community where he was raised. The moments were captured by show producers who followed Iam on his journey and shared highlights in the finale broadcast.

  • Iam Tongi welcome home concert in Hawaiʻi. PC: (May 16, 2023) Office of the Governor / Flickr
  • Iam Tongi welcome home concert in Hawaiʻi. PC: (May 16, 2023) Office of the Governor / Flickr
  • Iam Tongi welcome home concert in Hawaiʻi. PC: (May 16, 2023) Office of the Governor / Flickr
  • Iam Tongi welcome home concert in Hawaiʻi. PC: (May 16, 2023) Office of the Governor / Flickr
  • Iam Tongi welcome home concert in Hawaiʻi. PC: (May 16, 2023) Office of the Governor / Flickr

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
124 People Cited At Kaʻena Point State Park Most For Access During Off Hours 221st Annual Maui Matsuri Festival Draws Thousands Of Attendees 3Damage To Be Assessed After Moorings Were Placed On Coral During Hawaiʻi Island Canoe Regatta 4County Water Director To Discuss Possible Water Rate Increases 5Kahului Structure Fire Results In Multiple Road Closures 6Ritz Carlton Maui To Host Kapalua Signature Winemaker Dinner Featuring Celebrity Chefs