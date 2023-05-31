PC: Maui Fire Department / Facebook (File 2022)

The Maui Fire Department will conduct live fire training, June 1-27, with the exception of weekends and holidays.

This training will take place at Waiʻale 905 in an area just below (east) of the Maui Tropical Plantation.

Smoke associated with this training will be visible in the area between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on training days.

Various MFD resources will be on site to assure proper management and safety.