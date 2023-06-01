













The contractor selected to complete emergency slope stabilization and repair work at remote Alelele Point area near Kīpahulu in East Maui began mobilizing this week by bringing in materials and equipment, according to a County of Maui update.

Prometheus Construction Inc., which has successfully completed emergency slope and stabilization projects for the County of Maui in the past, was selected for the $1.5 million Alelele Point project after a request for proposals was issued following recent rockfalls in the area.

Full rock scaling work is anticipated to start Thursday, June 8, and last about three weeks. About 1,500 tons of rock debris need to be removed, according to initial estimates.

Materials and equipment are being transported on-site this week, and safety installation anchors are starting to be installed.

Prometheus Construction Inc. completed two County of Maui emergency slope repairs last year at Manawainui Gulch and at Haʻikū Road. Other county work includes emergency rock scaling for Kahekili Highway in 2021; Piʻilani Highway slope stabilization at Nuanualoa Gulch in 2023; and Keʻanae Road safety improvements in 2020.

New web page provides updates on Alelele project

The County of Maui launched a new page called “Alelele Point Rock Scaling Project Updates” on its government website – mauicounty.gov — to provide regular information for residents of remote neighborhoods that have been impacted by the nearly one-mile emergency closure that began May 10. The page link can be found at the top left of the desktop home page.

County officials are holding three community meetings this weekend to discuss the project and hear concerns. Saturday meetings are from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Kalena Triangle in Kīpahulu and from 1-2:30 p.m. at Wānanalua Church hall in Hāna town. Sunday’s meeting is set for Kaupō from 10-11:30 a.m. at Kaupō School.

Reports of rockfall in the area increased in recent months, and an April 28 rockfall made the road impassable, prompting an engineering assessment that determined the area was unsafe to access. As a result, the county issued an emergency closure of nearly one mile of Hāna Highway from Alelele to Lelekea bridges starting May 10 due to unsafe conditions.

The remote, narrow roadway connects the rural areas of Kīpahulu and Kaupō. If motorists approach the barricade closure from either Hāna / Kīpahulu or from Kaupō / Kanaio, they must make a U-turn and return the way they came. Haleakalā National Park Kīpahulu District remains accessible through Hāna.

The road is still open from the Kahului Airport in Central Maui to Hāna-Maui Resort in East Maui via the Hāna Highway. The closure impacts travel in the Kīpahulu area beyond Hāna town, preventing motorists from traveling around the “back side” that connects East Maui and South Maui. More information is posted here.

Visitors are encouraged to avoid individual trips and instead use group tours to help mitigate increased traffic congestion.

Residents are asked to report impacts of the closure through the county Maui Emergency Management Agency online form to help determine the extent of impact and identify people in need of assistance. The form can be found at www.mauicounty.gov/AlelelePoint. For information on the community meetings, call the Office of the Mayor at (808) 270-7855.