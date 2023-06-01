The Adventure Park Maui hosts it’s first Glow in the Park event for 2023.

The Adventure Park on Maui, a zipline and climbing adventure experience in Lahaina, announces the launch of Glow in the Park on June 24 from 5 to 9 p.m.

“Glow in the Park is one of our most popular events at The Adventure Park, whether for a date night, a family outing or a group of friends,” said Candie Fisher, president of the brand’s six locations. “Guests love the experience of ziplining and climbing to high energy music and colorful glowing lights.”

“We are thrilled to bring Glow in the Park to Lahaina,” said Park Manager, Tyler Kueffner. “Our guests will truly enjoy experiencing the park in a different way, with lights and music to enhance the excitement. Plus people will love climbing in the cool evening breeze.”

Additional Glow in the Park dates will be released throughout the year. Tickets for Glow in the Park, and all the Park’s activities, are available on the Park’s website, myadventurepark.com. Participants may choose day or evening timeslots. Glow in the Park ticket start times are from 5 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. on June 24 and advance reservations are highly recommended to ensure availability.

Hawaiʻi State residents are eligible for 40% off general admission tickets, including Glow in the Park tickets, with code KAMAAINA. ID will be required at check in.