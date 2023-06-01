Maui Activities

The Adventure Park on Maui announces its first 2023 Glow in the Park event

June 1, 2023, 2:31 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Adventure Park Maui hosts it’s first Glow in the Park event for 2023.

The Adventure Park on Maui, a zipline and climbing adventure experience in Lahaina, announces the launch of Glow in the Park on June 24 from 5 to 9 p.m.

“Glow in the Park is one of our most popular events at The Adventure Park, whether for a date night, a family outing or a group of friends,” said Candie Fisher, president of the brand’s six locations. “Guests love the experience of ziplining and climbing to high energy music and colorful glowing lights.”

The Adventure Park Maui hosts it’s first Glow in the Park event for 2023.

“We are thrilled to bring Glow in the Park to Lahaina,” said Park Manager, Tyler Kueffner.  “Our guests will truly enjoy experiencing the park in a different way, with lights and music to enhance the excitement.  Plus people will love climbing in the cool evening breeze.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additional Glow in the Park dates will be released throughout the year.  Tickets for Glow in the Park, and all the Park’s activities, are available on the Park’s website, myadventurepark.com.  Participants may choose day or evening timeslots.  Glow in the Park ticket start times are from 5 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. on June 24 and advance reservations are highly recommended to ensure availability.

Hawaiʻi State residents are eligible for 40% off general admission tickets, including Glow in the Park tickets, with code KAMAAINA.  ID will be required at check in.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Scroll Down for Comments

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Renaming Of Puamana Beach Park To Waiahiokole Burial Preserve Gets Initial Backing 2Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Applications Period Starts June 1 38 Public Schools In Maui County Among 86 Across Hawaiʻi Offering Summer Meals To Kids 4Rep Tokuda Congratulates Hawaiʻi Born American Idol Winner Iam Tongi 5Top 20 Things To Do In Maui June 1 7 Paula Fuga At Agfest ʻukelele Masters Show Thunderstorm Artis 6Dlnr 50 60 Coral Colonies Were Damaged By Lane Markers From Canoe Regatta