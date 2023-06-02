A total of eight Hawaii businesses were represented in the Hawaii Department of Agriculture’s sponsored booth during the 27th International Food Ingredients & Additives Exhibition in Japan. Photo credit: Maki Nakamura

Eight Hawaiʻi companies participated in the 27th International Food Ingredients & Additives Exhibition, held from May 17-19, 2023, at Tokyo’s Big Sight venue.

The event drew an international audience of nearly 25,000 attendees.

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture sponsored the Hawaiʻi booth, with support from the Maui Food Technology Center. Hawaiʻi companies featured included:

Cyanotech Corporation (Hawaiʻi): Spirulina Pacifica® and BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin products. Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative (Hawaiʻi): Breadfruit (ʻulu) flour and samples of gluten-free shortbread cookies. Hawaiʻi Nutrition Company (Oʻahu): Dietary supplements and functional food products sourced from Hawaiʻi. HPC Foods, Ltd. (Oʻahu): Taro flour and shelf stable ready-to-eat poi. Kauaʻi Hemp Company (Kauaʻi): Various forms of Japan compliant CBD products. Mālama Mushrooms (Hawaiʻi): Locally grown and processed functional mushroom products. Wai Meli Honey (Hawaiʻi): Locally produced organic varietal honeys. Waialua Estate Coffee & Chocolate (Oʻahu): Hawaiʻi-grown cacao beans, nibs, milk and dark chocolates.

Nina Tanabe, MS, CFS, MFTC Project Manager for the Hawaiʻi booth, expressed enthusiasm regarding the opportunities presented at IFIA. “Participating in the IFIA, the leading food ingredients and additives, and functional food ingredients event in Japan; provided an exceptional platform for these companies to showcase their innovative products and connect with potential partners and customers,” said Tanabe. “It offered them a great opportunity to expand their businesses, gain exposure in the global market, and explore potential avenues for exporting their unique food offerings.”