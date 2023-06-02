Maui Business

AAA Hawaiʻi: gas prices held steady over Memorial Day weekend

June 2, 2023, 7:29 AM HST
Hawaiʻi gas prices held steady over the past week as Memorial Day travelers returned from their long weekend getaways, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. 

In Kahului, the average price of $4.82 is 2 cents lower than last week, 3 cents lower than last month and 74 cents lower than a year ago.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.75, which is 1 cent lower than last week. The average national price is $3.57, which is unchanged from last Thursday.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.64, which is 1 cent lower than last week, 4 cents lower than last month, and 69 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.78, which is the same as last week, 3 cents lower than last month, and 70 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.23, which is 1 cent lower than last week, 2 cents lower than last month, and 60 cents lower than a year ago.

“Oil prices have been hovering near $70 a barrel for the past month after initially jumping over $80 a barrel in April when OPEC announced oil production cuts,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “However, in 2018- the last time before the pandemic when oil prices were at this level- pump prices in Hawaiʻi were 50 cents to $1 a gallon lower.”

