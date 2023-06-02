Maui Humane Society partners with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix to provide Free Spay/Neuter Services in Hāna

Maui Humane Society is partnering with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix program to provide a free spay/neuter clinic in the East Maui town of Hāna, June 6-8, 2023.

This partnership will allow upwards of 500 owned pets (dogs and cats) and free-roaming cats to be spayed or neutered to help effectively and humanely control the pet population over time, according to organizers.

Hāna community members can bring their dogs, cats, or any free roaming cat to Hāna High & Elementary School Gym for free same day surgery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dogs must be on leash, pet cats must be in carriers and free-roaming cats must be in traps. For the community members in need of traps for free roaming cats, they can reserve these traps ahead of time.

“We are excited to bring back the opportunity to work with Maui Humane Society to provide free high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter clinics to the community of Hāna,” said Dr. Ruth Parkin, Medical Director for Good Fix at Greater Good Charities. “We believe the Good Fix clinics in Hāna will help prevent countless unwanted litters that contribute to the community’s pet overpopulation and support the overall health of the pets on the island.”

Good Fix, a program of Greater Good Charities, deploys specially trained high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter (HQHVSN) surgical teams and works with local communities to help control pet overpopulation by reducing the human-animal conflict and the burden on animal shelters.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The free multi-day Good Fix HQHVSN clinics in Hāna will also offer free vaccinations, ear tipping, and microchipping for dogs and cats that are spayed/neutered.

“Through our partnership with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix, we are honored to offer free spay and neuter services to Hāna, not only regulating the animal population but also leaving a lasting impact,” said Jenny Miller, Interim CEO of Maui Humane Society.

To book a free spay/neuter appointment and/or vet exam, reserve a cat trap or find more information on the Good Fix Hāna event, visit https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/goodfixhana/.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Good Fix Hāna is made possible by Greater Good Charities, the John R. Peterson Foundation and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.