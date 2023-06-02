Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 02, 2023

June 2, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 06:45 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:39 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:42 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:18 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




North shore surf will remain flat through early next week with only background northwest swell energy moving through. A new northwest swell is expected to build Wednesday, peak at moderate levels Thursday, then begin a slow decline Friday. This will give a nice, sizable, out-of-season boost to north and west shore surf late next week. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain relatively steady below the seasonal average through the weekend. A slightly larger south swell is expected to arrive Sunday night, boosting south shore surf up close to seasonal levels Monday through Wednesday, with mainly background south swell energy then expected for the end of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
