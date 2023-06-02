Maui Surf Forecast for June 02, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
North shore surf will remain flat through early next week with only background northwest swell energy moving through. A new northwest swell is expected to build Wednesday, peak at moderate levels Thursday, then begin a slow decline Friday. This will give a nice, sizable, out-of-season boost to north and west shore surf late next week.
Surf along south facing shores will remain relatively steady below the seasonal average through the weekend. A slightly larger south swell is expected to arrive Sunday night, boosting south shore surf up close to seasonal levels Monday through Wednesday, with mainly background south swell energy then expected for the end of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com