Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:45 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:39 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:42 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:18 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:57 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

North shore surf will remain flat through early next week with only background northwest swell energy moving through. A new northwest swell is expected to build Wednesday, peak at moderate levels Thursday, then begin a slow decline Friday. This will give a nice, sizable, out-of-season boost to north and west shore surf late next week.

Surf along south facing shores will remain relatively steady below the seasonal average through the weekend. A slightly larger south swell is expected to arrive Sunday night, boosting south shore surf up close to seasonal levels Monday through Wednesday, with mainly background south swell energy then expected for the end of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.