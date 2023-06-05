Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:34 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:26 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:36 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:17 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 05:14 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A mix of south-southwest and south-southeast swells will keep the surf up along south facing shores through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Thursday, then trend up Friday into the weekend as the trades strengthen. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up Wednesday through through Friday as an out of season small west-northwest swell arrives and moves through.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.