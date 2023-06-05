Red Kettles were up approximately 4.6% from the 2021 season and were helped with a final push by donors just before Christmas. (File photo)

As part of the ongoing Love Beyond campaign, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division raised $689,064 across Hawaiʻi and the Pacific Islands via their Red Kettles and 30,283 Angel Tree gifts were distributed to keiki and kupuna during the 2022 holiday season.

Donations to Red Kettles were up approximately 4.6% from the 2021 season and were helped with a final push by donors just before Christmas, according to a news release.

Customers at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores in Hawaiʻi were able to donate at checkout through Foodland’s “Share a Holiday Feast” program.

In addition, Aloha Kia’s statewide locations collected household-item donations in Kia Souls. And Burger King Hawaiʻi, in partnership with Aloha United Way, collected more than $5,000 in monetary donations to support the keiki portion of the program.

The Salvation Army provided over 6,000 Thanksgiving holiday meals through annual meal and food outreach events at locations statewide from Hanapēpē to Honoka‘a. (File photo)

“We are grateful to the many Hawaiʻi and Pacific Island residents and visitors for their support last holiday season,” said Major Troy Trimmer, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “Monetary donations in our Red Kettles supported our social service programs and the generous monetary gifts and in-kind donations to our Angel Tree program provided many smiles for keiki and kupuna on Christmas morning.”

The 50th annual Thanksgiving Meal was held at Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall in Honolulu. The Salvation Army provided over 6,000 Thanksgiving holiday meals through annual meal and food outreach events at locations statewide from Hanapēpē to Honoka‘a.

In recapping the 2022 holiday season, Major Trimmer continued, “In particular, we’d like to thank our volunteers and employees for serving as bell ringers, Angel Tree gift sorters and gatherers, and as Thanksgiving meal volunteers across the state. We’re also grateful for the many local retailers, malls, and businesses that provided space for our Red Kettles and Angel Trees.”