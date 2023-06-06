Maui News

The Salvation Army Guam Corps continues response to Typhoon Mawar

June 6, 2023, 1:38 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • The Salvation Army Guam Corps responds to Typhoon Mawar (6.3.23) The Salvation Army Guam Corps
  • The Salvation Army Guam Corps responds to Typhoon Mawar (6.3.23) The Salvation Army Guam Corps
  • The Salvation Army Guam Corps responds to Typhoon Mawar (6.4.23) The Salvation Army Guam Corps
  • The Salvation Army Guam Corps responds to Typhoon Mawar (6.5.23) The Salvation Army Guam Corps
  • The Salvation Army Guam Corps responds to Typhoon Mawar (6.5.23) The Salvation Army Guam Corps
  • The Salvation Army Guam Corps responds to Typhoon Mawar (6.5.23) The Salvation Army Guam Corps

The Salvation Army Guam Corps continues to provide emergency disaster services to those in need in Guam’s villages in response to Typhoon Mawar.

Outreach and Emotional and Spiritual Care are being conducted door to door and currently includes the preparation of 650 meals a day, as well as thrift store vouchers and financial assistance.  

“As we continue our meal distribution to support those in need, we also are supporting local restaurants including Jamaican Grill, Ron’s Café, and Hyatt Regency,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division.  “We are grateful for other agencies joining alongside The Salvation Army to assist those in our communities including Team Rubicon and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Salvation Army Guam Corps team of more than 50 employees and volunteers is responding with community assistance as additional needs are determined by various agencies in the coming days. The Salvation Army is part of a team of agencies providing assistance during events and works closely with Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, among other agencies. 

Donations may be made online at Guam.SalvationArmy.org.   

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Updates Lahaina Bypass Traffic Accident 22023 Maui Bon Dance Schedule Obon Festival Continues Through September 3List Maui Lane Closures Through June 9 2023 4Maui Visitor Industry Supports The Maui Homeless Community 5Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows Program Completes 15th Year Applications Available For New Cohort 6Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles Detected On Kauaʻi