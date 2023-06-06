





















The Salvation Army Guam Corps continues to provide emergency disaster services to those in need in Guam’s villages in response to Typhoon Mawar.

Outreach and Emotional and Spiritual Care are being conducted door to door and currently includes the preparation of 650 meals a day, as well as thrift store vouchers and financial assistance.

“As we continue our meal distribution to support those in need, we also are supporting local restaurants including Jamaican Grill, Ron’s Café, and Hyatt Regency,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “We are grateful for other agencies joining alongside The Salvation Army to assist those in our communities including Team Rubicon and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.”

The Salvation Army Guam Corps team of more than 50 employees and volunteers is responding with community assistance as additional needs are determined by various agencies in the coming days. The Salvation Army is part of a team of agencies providing assistance during events and works closely with Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, among other agencies.

Donations may be made online at Guam.SalvationArmy.org.