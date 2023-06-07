Crime Statistics

Maui Crime Stoppers issues notice after a puppy was injured in a pellet gun incident

By Wendy Osher
 June 7, 2023, 2:09 PM HST
Maui Humane Society photo. Photo Courtesy MHS

Maui Humane Society is asking anyone with information regarding who shot a puppy in Kula with a pellet gun to report it. Information can be shared directly to the organization or callers can remain anonymous by reaching out to Maui Crime Stoppers.

According to the notice, the puppy was injured from a pellet shot in the spine.

The incident was reported earlier this week on Hawaii News Now. A humane enforcement officer told the news outlet a crime of this nature could result in jail time and fines for the offender.

A spokesperson with the Maui Humane Society called the incident a horrific act of animal cruelty. According to the organization, the puppy had surgery on O’ahu and the animal was not in the care of the Maui Humane Society.

The organization encourages anyone who knows anything about the situation to contact Maui Humane Society’s humane enforcement officers 808-877-3680 ext 222.

“A member of the public has contacted us and offered a $2,000 reward to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting Sammy,” said Katie Shannon, Director of Marketing at the Maui Humane Society.

Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives. The Maui Crime Stoppers phone number is 808-242-6966.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Comments

