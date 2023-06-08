Kīlauea volcano Live Stream. VC: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory /YouTube























Fountain heights 13-20 feet

Update: 5:23 a.m., June 8, 2023

The summit eruption of Kīlauea that began within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at 4:44 a.m. on June 7, 2023, continues. All activity remains confined to the Kīlauea summit region, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on Hawaiʻi Island, according to the latest update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory. The agency reports that there are no indications of activity migrating out of the summit region.

Multiple minor fountains remained active on Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor, and one fissure remains active on the southwest wall of the caldera.

Fountain heights have decreased since the eruption onset and, as of approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, they were about 13-30 feet high.

Initial lava flows inundated the crater floor spreading over 370 acres, and added about 32 feet in depth of new lava. A 3-6 foot ring of elevated lava surrounds the perimeter of the crater floor, encircling continued lava flow activity, according to the HVO.

Summit tilt switched from inflation to deflation shortly after the eruption onset. Summit earthquake activity greatly diminished following the eruption onset and was replaced by continuous eruptive tremor, a signal associated with fluid movement, the HVO reports.

Volcanic gas emissions in the eruption area are elevated; a sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) emission rate of approximately 65,000 tonnes per day was measured between approximately 8 and 9 a.m., June 7, 2023.

Residents of Pāhala, 20 miles downwind of Kīlaueaʻs summit, reported a very light dusting of gritty fine ash and Pele’s hair.

Kīlauea’s volcano alert level and aviation color code will remain at WARNING/RED as hazards associated with the eruption onset were to be evaluated overnight.