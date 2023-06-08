Maui News

Kīlauea volcano continues a brilliant summit eruption; watch LIVE stream

June 8, 2023, 5:31 AM HST
* Updated June 8, 5:32 AM
Kīlauea volcano Live Stream. VC: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory /YouTube
  • Halemaʻumaʻu, lava lake, and down-dropped block [KWcam] From the west rim of the summit caldera, looking east. (6.8.23) PC: USGS/HVO
  • Halemaʻumaʻu crater and lava lake from the down-dropped block [B1cam] From the east rim and the down-dropped block. (6.8.23) PC: USGS/HVO
  • HVO scientists monitor the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption from within an area of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park that remains closed to the public for safety reasons. They are equipped with a range of specialized safety gear and personal protective equipment such as gas masks, helmets, gloves, and eye protection. (6.7.23) PC: USGS/HVO
  • A summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano, within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, began at approximately 4:44 a.m. on June 7, 2023. Lava is flowing on the crater floor and there are several active vent sources. The eruption at Kīlauea’s summit is occurring within a closed area of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and high levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern. (6.7.23) PC: USGS/HVO
  • HVO scientists conducted an overflight of the new eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea volcano, within began the morning of June 7, 2023. This aerial photo shows that multiple vent sources are active on the crater floor, much of which has been covered with new lava over the past several hours. (6.7.23) PC: USGS/HVO
  • As of 9:30 a.m., multiple vents remain active in the ongoing eruption at Kīlauea summit. Most vents are on the crater floor; however, one fissure is in the southwest wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. This fissure is located about 30 meters (100 feet) above the lava lake surface and is approximately 20-25 meters (65-80 feet) long. (6.7.23) PC: USGS/HVO

Fountain heights 13-20 feet
Update: 5:23 a.m., June 8, 2023

The summit eruption of Kīlauea that began within Halemaʻumaʻu crater at 4:44 a.m. on June 7, 2023, continues.  All activity remains confined to the Kīlauea summit region, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on Hawaiʻi Island, according to the latest update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory. The agency reports that there are no indications of activity migrating out of the summit region.

Multiple minor fountains remained active on Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor, and one fissure remains active on the southwest wall of the caldera.

Fountain heights have decreased since the eruption onset and, as of approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, they were about 13-30 feet high.

Initial lava flows inundated the crater floor spreading over 370 acres, and added about 32 feet in depth of new lava. A 3-6 foot ring of elevated lava surrounds the perimeter of the crater floor, encircling continued lava flow activity, according to the HVO.

Summit tilt switched from inflation to deflation shortly after the eruption onset. Summit earthquake activity greatly diminished following the eruption onset and was replaced by continuous eruptive tremor, a signal associated with fluid movement, the HVO reports. 

Volcanic gas emissions in the eruption area are elevated; a sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 65,000 tonnes per day was measured between approximately 8 and 9 a.m., June 7, 2023. 

Residents of Pāhala, 20 miles downwind of Kīlaueaʻs summit, reported a very light dusting of gritty fine ash and Pele’s hair.

Kīlauea’s volcano alert level and aviation color code will remain at WARNING/RED as hazards associated with the eruption onset were to be evaluated overnight.  

