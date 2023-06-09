Hale Makua is currently accepting applications for its new Food Service Summer Internship. The program runs for six to eight weeks through July 2023, and interns will receive a $2,000 stipend upon successful completion.

This internship opportunity is supported through a workforce development grant through state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Applications are open to all current Maui high school students who will be entering the 11th- or 12th-grade in the fall and who are in the Culinary CTE Pathway. Applications are also open current students enrolled in the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program.

Interns are required to provide 130 hours over the duration of the internship program, and will be required to participate in meal preparation with the food service team as well as other expert led-trainings.

Interns will also obtain a Food Safety Certification and Food Handler Certification (if they are not already currently certified). For more information, or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/foodserviceintern. Applications will be accepted until June 16.