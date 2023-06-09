Maui Business

Hawaiʻi gas prices remain steady

June 9, 2023, 5:24 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hawaiʻi drivers have seen pump price stability in most areas of the state during the last week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.82 is the same as last week, one cent lower than last month and 81 cents lower than a year ago.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.75, which is the same as last week. The average national price is $3.56, which is one cent lower than last Thursday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.64, which is the same as last week, three cents lower than last month, and 74 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.76, which is two cents lower than last week, four cents higher than last month, and 79 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.23, which is the same as last week, three cents lower than last month, and 63 cents lower than a year ago.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Gas prices are stable and well below their record levels of last year, but are still at very high levels compared to other years,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Continued lower worldwide oil prices could bring some pump price declines, but so far that has not happened locally.”

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Shoreline Advocates Block Machines At Kaanapali Beach Seek Community Input On Dune Restoration 2Kilauea Volcano Is Erupting 3Kilauea Volcano Continues A Brilliant Summit Eruption Watch Live Stream 4Central Pacific Bank Breaks Ground On State Of The Art Kahului Branch 5Maui Crime Stoppers Issues Notice After A Puppy Was Injured In A Pellet Gun Incident 6Maui County Waitlist Reopening For Section 8 Rent Subsidy Program