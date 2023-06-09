Hawaiʻi drivers have seen pump price stability in most areas of the state during the last week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.82 is the same as last week, one cent lower than last month and 81 cents lower than a year ago.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $4.75, which is the same as last week. The average national price is $3.56, which is one cent lower than last Thursday.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.64, which is the same as last week, three cents lower than last month, and 74 cents lower than the price on this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.76, which is two cents lower than last week, four cents higher than last month, and 79 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.23, which is the same as last week, three cents lower than last month, and 63 cents lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices are stable and well below their record levels of last year, but are still at very high levels compared to other years,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “Continued lower worldwide oil prices could bring some pump price declines, but so far that has not happened locally.”