Lahaina Recreation Center playground was closed until further notice due to safety concerns over damaged playground surface, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced today.

There have been multiple attempts to repair the playground surface, but it has been deemed unrepairable because of excessive wear and tear. Swings have been removed, and the area is taped off.

Lahaina Recreation Center is a County of Maui facility located at 245 Shaw St., Lahaina.

For general Maui County Parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.