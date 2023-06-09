

























Pediatric Therapies Hawaii celebrates its westside clinic Grand Opening on June 18, 2023.

Pediatric Therapies Hawaii is Maui County’s first multidisciplinary pediatric therapy clinic and the Lahaina Clinic, at 40 Kupuohi St. #206, is its third location. Other locations include: the Central Clinic at 335 Hoʻohana St. Unit F in Kahului; and the Upcountry Clinic at 1043 Makawao Ave. Unit 110 in Makawao.

The business was founded in 2017 by Dr. Amy Peterson as a mobile pediatric therapy clinic after she noticed a great need for physical and occupational therapy services for children in Maui County.

The clinic has grown over the last six years and now offers feeding, physical and occupational therapy for children 0-21 years of age. The clinics have a total of nine staff members, and have helped more than 500 children to date.

In addition to physical, occupational and feeding services, Pediatric Therapies Hawaii also collaborates with other services providers to bring the quality care to children with special needs.

“We will continue to grow and meet the needs of our community, as we believe every child deserves access to these specialized services,” said Dr. Peterson. “Opening this Lahaina Clinic is so important to improve access for all the children on the westside of Maui, and we are so excited to share this space with ABA Classroom who shares our passion to help keiki live their best lives.”

ABA Classroom has been operating for almost five years in Lahaina. The ABA Classroom delivers Applied Behavior Analysis medical treatment service to children and youth with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

“We are so grateful to finally have a clinic that is spacious for our expanding practice. Our families and children love coming here and many of our Keiki have shown rapid improvement just from learning in this new space,” said CEO Goldean Lowe.

Pediatric Therapies Hawaii holds regular Orthotics Clinics, and assists families in obtaining

adaptive equipment such as wheelchairs, gait trainers, and bath chairs for their children through

insurance. Pediatric Therapies Hawaii also operates an equipment sharing program available for families that cannot afford the expensive equipment needed to care for their children with disabilities.

“The opening of a Lahaina clinic aligns with our overarching mission to make pediatric care accessible and affordable for all children with disabilities and developmental delays,” said Dr. Peterson. “We are so excited to expand services to even more areas in our community.”

Families who want more information or wish to make an appointment can visit pediatrictherapieshawaii.com or call 808-446-2032.

Pediatric Therapies Hawaii accepts all forms of insurance.