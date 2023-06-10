Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 08:37 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:07 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 08:40 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:09 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 10:34 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:00 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up today before easing Sunday into Monday as an out of season small west- northwest swell moves through. A return of the typical summertime conditions is expected Sunday through Monday. Surf along east facing shores will rise and become rough early next week as the trades strengthen and a short-period groundswell out of the northeast mixes in Tuesday through Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain near the summertime average as background south and southwest swells continue.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.