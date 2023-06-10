Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 10, 2023

June 10, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 08:37 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 01:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:40 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 04:09 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 10:34 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 03:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up today before easing Sunday into Monday as an out of season small west- northwest swell moves through. A return of the typical summertime conditions is expected Sunday through Monday. Surf along east facing shores will rise and become rough early next week as the trades strengthen and a short-period groundswell out of the northeast mixes in Tuesday through Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will remain near the summertime average as background south and southwest swells continue. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
