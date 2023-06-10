A solid putt by Anne-Marie Dugre during last year’s Women’s Golf Day at Wailea gets an enthusiastic reaction from fellow participants. Photo courtesy of the Wailea Golf Club.

Wailea Golf Club will host the 2023 Women’s Golf Day at Wailea – an annual celebration of Women’s Golf Month and benefit for the Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation – on Friday, June 23, 2023, from 3 pm to 6:30 p.m. at the Wailea Blue Course.

Designed to be a fun and social learning experience for women, the annual event will include activities led by Wailea Golf Club ambassadors and professionals, a choice of either a 9-hole team scramble or Carnival Clinic stations, light refreshments, tee gifts and prizes.

Participants of all skill levels are welcome to register and may bring their own golf clubs or borrow equipment from the Wailea Golf Club.

All net proceeds from the event will benefit the Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation, a Maui-based nonprofit that works to end animal abuse, neglect and homelessness on Maui; strengthen the human-animal bond; and provide a place where people help animals and animals help people.

Since its inception, the Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation has rescued over 2,370 animals, and facilitates hundreds of pet adoptions annually. Over the years, Women’s Golf Day at Wailea has helped raise more than $8,000 for the Hawaiʻi Animal Rescue Foundation and led to adoptions of pets in need of caring owners.

Women’s Golf Day is part of a broader PGA industry initiative that strives to promote and encourage participation by women in golf. The registration fee for Women’s Golf Day at Wailea is $65 plus tax per person. To register, visit http://wailea-golf-club.myshopify.com and click on “events.”