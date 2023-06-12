Maui Business

MEDB’s Annual Ke Alahele Education Fund Dinner, Aug. 19

June 12, 2023, 11:13 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Waena students attend Space Day. PC: MEDB Ke Alahele Educaton Fund photo

Maui Economic Development Board, Inc. announced the return of the Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction, themed “Pathways to Our Future.” The event will take place on Aug. 19, 2023, at the Wailea Beach Resort–Marriott. The evening will commence with a reception and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

This year’s event will celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM fields. With an estimated attendance of 400 individuals, this evening presents a unique opportunity for companies and individuals to showcase their support for the future of our youth and the community.

Proceeds from this event will contribute to the advancement of MEDB’s comprehensive STEM programs, spanning from kindergarten to careers; as well as enabling MEDB to continue to pursue pathways that benefit the lives of residents in Maui County and statewide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To explore various sponsorship levels and make reservations, visit www.medbpathways.org

“STEM education plays a crucial role in creating pathways for our youth to pursue fulfilling careers,” said according to Leslie Wilkins, president of MEDB. “With the support of our community, we can continue to foster innovation, curiosity, and critical thinking skills that will shape the future of Maui County and beyond.”

For any inquiries regarding the event and/or sponsorship opportunities, contact MEDB at 808-875-2300 or email [email protected].

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Dwayne The Rock Johnson Drops In At Maui Powerhouse Gym In Kihei Makes Lasting Impression 2Two Mil Athletes On Maui Awarded Hmsa Scholarships 3Macc Presents 32nd Annual Ki Hoʻalu Festival Free Concert Livestream 4Lava Fountaining Decreases Since Kilauea Eruption Onset But Still As High As 30 Feet 5Maui Ocean Center Offers New Hawaiian Culture And Plant Tour 6Case Study Unveiled On Community Led Management Of Hawaiʻi State Parks