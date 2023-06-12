Maui Waena students attend Space Day. PC: MEDB Ke Alahele Educaton Fund photo

Maui Economic Development Board, Inc. announced the return of the Ke Alahele Education Fund Benefit Dinner & Auction, themed “Pathways to Our Future.” The event will take place on Aug. 19, 2023, at the Wailea Beach Resort–Marriott. The evening will commence with a reception and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

This year’s event will celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM fields. With an estimated attendance of 400 individuals, this evening presents a unique opportunity for companies and individuals to showcase their support for the future of our youth and the community.

Proceeds from this event will contribute to the advancement of MEDB’s comprehensive STEM programs, spanning from kindergarten to careers; as well as enabling MEDB to continue to pursue pathways that benefit the lives of residents in Maui County and statewide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To explore various sponsorship levels and make reservations, visit www.medbpathways.org.

“STEM education plays a crucial role in creating pathways for our youth to pursue fulfilling careers,” said according to Leslie Wilkins, president of MEDB. “With the support of our community, we can continue to foster innovation, curiosity, and critical thinking skills that will shape the future of Maui County and beyond.”

For any inquiries regarding the event and/or sponsorship opportunities, contact MEDB at 808-875-2300 or email [email protected].