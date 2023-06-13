The community is requested to provide comments on an updated draft of Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Public Participation Plan and is invited to a virtual presentation and public meeting via Zoom. The draft Public Participation Plan is available online and those interested to attend may register on mauimpo.org.

Two meetings will be available:

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 12 p.m.

The PPP guides a collaborative planning process for all stakeholders of Maui’s surface transportation system. This includes all road users, special interest groups, government agencies and anyone who has an interest in Maui’s future in transportation. The goal of the Public Participation Plan is to provide a handbook of the variety of public involvement opportunities and procedures for all of the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization core plans and to foster an informed, transparent, fair and inclusive decision-making process.

The public review period ends on July 5, 2023. Those unable to join the virtual meetings may still submit comments using any of the following:

By commenting directly on the document online at mauimpo.org, or by using the provided comment form.

By email to [email protected]

By mail to Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization at 200 S. High Street, Wailuku, Hawaiʻi 96793

“The main thrust of Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is to serve as the community’s voice in important decisions made about our transportation planning,” said Pam Eaton, executive director of Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization. “With technology and public interest changing rapidly, we need to update our ways to efficiently serve this purpose and remove potential barriers to collecting accurate information.”

Some of the key highlights in the plan include:

Adding focus on inclusion and equity to ensure all sectors of the Maui community have access to important information, which includes those underrepresented or underserved.

Survey results highlighting the need to build awareness and recognition of Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization and that stakeholders generally prefer an online meeting option.

Adding structure to the different ways Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization has meaningfully engaged with the public, by identifying the difference in outreach levels based on purpose.

An improved public engagement process that is clear and transparent for the public to understand how and when to be involved in critical plan updates such as the Hele Mai Maui Long Range Transportation Plan and the Maui Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

In addition to the draft Public Participation Plan, which can be reviewed online, copies are also available in Hāna, Makawao, Kīhei, Lahaina and Wailuku public libraries. Those who require special accommodations to attend the public meetings may call 808-270-8216 or email [email protected].