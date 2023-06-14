PC: Office of the Governor.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., notified the Legislature of his intent to line-item veto and line-item reduce House Bill 300, the General Appropriations Bill of 2023, to balance the state’s budget.

The change in the Council on Revenues general fund projections for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 went from +2% in March to –1% in May, which Gov. Green said, prompted the need to rebalance the state’s financial plan through line-item reductions to the budget.

To balance the financial plan and meet the reserve policy for the state, Gov. Green said he needed to reduce approximately $1 billion from the budget bill over the Fiscal Biennium 2023-2025.

This budget bill appropriates funds for operations and capital improvement projects of Executive Branch agencies and programs.

“Our state laws and policies require me to balance the budget and ensure that the state has adequate reserves to protect against budget shortfalls and provide financial stability and flexibility during volatile times and natural disasters,” said Gov. Green. “A sound budget and appropriate reserve levels are also needed to help maintain strong bond ratings that can positively affect borrowing costs associated with our capital improvement projects.”

Gov. Green’s actions will protect essential services, core programs, and will continue to make significant investments in priority areas for the state.

“I considered the needs of the community to make sure we are still making large strides in moving the state forward,” said Gov. Green. “Even with this year’s proposed reductions, this budget makes historic investments in housing, homelessness, environment, healthcare, and education.”

Gov. Green said many of the items that were reduced require additional planning, public input, and clarity on the use of funds. Consideration was also given to the departments’ capacity to spend down the funds efficiently within the appropriation timeline, and in many instances, smaller amounts of funding were provided so that the initial work of important projects and programs could begin, according to the governor.

The line-item reductions and vetoes in House Bill 300 are listed below.