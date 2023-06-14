Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 01:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:29 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 11:16 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:09 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 01:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A mix of small, long-period south and south-southwest swells will maintain small background surf along south facing shores through this weekend. Choppy, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds locally, and upstream of the islands. An out- of-season, medium-period west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive this weekend. This swell is expected to provide a boost to surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Sunday into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.