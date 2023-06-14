Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 14, 2023

June 14, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 01:15 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 07:29 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 11:16 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:09 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A mix of small, long-period south and south-southwest swells will maintain small background surf along south facing shores through this weekend. Choppy, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds locally, and upstream of the islands. An out- of-season, medium-period west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive this weekend. This swell is expected to provide a boost to surf along exposed north and west facing shores from Sunday into early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Rare Quadruply Lensed Supernova Discovered Using Data From Observatory On Hawaiʻi Island      2Vidoe Kilauea Fountains Remain About 30 Feet High      3First Paʻu Queen In 10 Years Rides Kamehameha Day In Lahaina June 17      4Usps Seeks To Fill 47 Job Openings At Four Maui Post Offices Job Fair Blitz On June 15      5Us Coast Guard Responds To Medical Emergency At Molokini Crater      62023 Keiki Tilapia Fishing Tournament Aug 26