The Department of Health’s placards that food vendors are required to display to the public. File image

The state Department of Health Maui District Health Office is warning the public of a man reportedly impersonating an inspector with the Food Safety Branch.

The individual approached a food truck in Honokōwai wearing a green badge and no inspection tools at approximately 8:30 a.m. on June 6, 2023. The man identified himself as the new food safety inspector for Lahaina, according to department officials.

The victim reported that the impersonator told the operator that they weren’t allowed to prepare food in the food truck. The man then removed the green PASS placard and told the operator to come to the office with paperwork showing approval to operate the food truck in order to get another placard.

The Department of Health reminds the food service industry of the following:

The DOH Food Safety Branch does not remove placards without replacing them at the time of inspection.

DOH badges contain the inspector’s name, job title and photograph of the inspector.

Inspectors carry tools to conduct an inspection.

A manager can ask to examine the badge or may call the Maui Food Safety Branch at 808-984-8230 to verify the person’s identity.