The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Richin Trading Inc. of the following Sun Wave Brand Mini Fruit Jelly Cup products sold at specialty retailers in the state because of a potential choking hazard based on the product size.

The voluntary recall includes the following UPC codes and weights:

Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Assorted Flavors):

UPC 715685121437

UPC 715685121512 Net Weight 52.91 oz.

Net Weight 35.27 oz.

Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Assorted Flavors)

Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Mango Flavor):

UPC 715685121444

UPC 715685121536 Net Weight 52.91 oz.

Net Weight 35.27 oz.

Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Mango Flavor)

Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Lychee Flavor):

UPC 715685121451

UPC 715685121529 Net Weight 52.91 oz.

Net Weight 35.27 oz.

Sun Wave Mini Fruit Jelly Cup (Lychee Flavor)

Per the US Food and Drug Administration, no incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date in connection with these products; however small jelly cups have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children.

Customers who have purchased the above products are urged to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or dispose them in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid.

Customers with further questions about the products covered by this recall may contact Richin Trading Inc. at 1-626-308-3212 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.