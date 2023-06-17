Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:13 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:53 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:08 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:48 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will rise Sunday morning through early next week, with a peak centered on Monday, as a moderate west-northwest swell arrives and moves through. The west-northwest swell will linger Tuesday, then lower through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the weekend, then ease Monday through Tuesday as the trades weaken. A rising trend will follow through the second half of the week as the trades strengthen. Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day through next week with mainly background south-southwest and south-southeast swells moving through. An upward trend for south facing shores is possible next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    14 4 Acres Of Keopuolani Remain Closed Due To Corroded Light Poles      2Ekolu Signs Long Term Lease At Qkc Football Fanatics Relocates To Old Champs Site      3Health Dept Warns Of Frozen Fruit Products Due To Potential Hepatitis A Contamination      4Department Of Health Warns The Public Of Food Safety Inspector Impersonator On Maui      5Maui Council Committee To Discuss General Excise Tax Surcharge Tuesday      6First Paʻu Queen In 10 Years Rides Kamehameha Day In Lahaina June 17