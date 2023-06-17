Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:13 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:59 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:53 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:08 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:48 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:33 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will rise Sunday morning through early next week, with a peak centered on Monday, as a moderate west-northwest swell arrives and moves through. The west-northwest swell will linger Tuesday, then lower through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the weekend, then ease Monday through Tuesday as the trades weaken. A rising trend will follow through the second half of the week as the trades strengthen. Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day through next week with mainly background south-southwest and south-southeast swells moving through. An upward trend for south facing shores is possible next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.