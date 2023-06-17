Maui Surf Forecast for June 17, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will rise Sunday morning through early next week, with a peak centered on Monday, as a moderate west-northwest swell arrives and moves through. The west-northwest swell will linger Tuesday, then lower through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the weekend, then ease Monday through Tuesday as the trades weaken. A rising trend will follow through the second half of the week as the trades strengthen. Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day through next week with mainly background south-southwest and south-southeast swells moving through. An upward trend for south facing shores is possible next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
