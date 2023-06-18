Maui News

Update/OPEN: Brush fire forces closure of Hāna Highway near Mile 8

June 18, 2023, 7:20 AM HST
* Updated June 18, 12:01 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Brush fire. Maui Now image.

Update: 11:40 a.m., June 18, 2023

The Hāna Highway (360) is now OPEN in both directions as of 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The road was closed for several hours near Mile 8 in Kailua, while firefighting crews battled a brush fire on the mauka side of the road.

Update: 10:45 a.m., June 18, 2023

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hāna Highway (360) remains closed in both directions near Mile Post 8 in Kailua due to ongoing firefighting operations. The brush fire was first reported on the mauka side of the road.

Update: 6:21 a.m., June 18, 2023

The Hāna Highway (360) is completely shut down at Mile Post 8 in the East Maui area of Kailua due to a brush fire. The fire was reported on the mauka side of the roadway, far up into the mountain. Both lanes are closed in the area due to fire embers and ongoing firefighting efforts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Update: 5:42 a.m., June 18, 2023

The Maui Fire Department will return at first light. The Hāna Highway (360) is still being impacted by falling embers from a brush fire. When the fire department returns at about 5:45 a.m., they anticipate having a full road closure while they battle the fire.

Posted: 5:38 a.m., June 18, 2023

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Fire Department and police are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of MP 8 along the Hāna Highway (360) for a brush fire, fire is on the mauka side of the roadway, far up into the mountain. Both lanes are closed in the area due to fire embers.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Health Dept Warns Of Frozen Fruit Products Due To Potential Hepatitis A Contamination 2Department Of Health Warns The Public Of Food Safety Inspector Impersonator On Maui 3Brush Fire Forces Closure Of Hana Highway Near Mile 8 4Ekolu Signs Long Term Lease At Qkc Football Fanatics Relocates To Old Champs Site 52023 Na Kamehameha Commemorative Paʻu And Parade Awards Announced 6Hta Invests 260000 In Events On Maui Appoints New Managers To Support Programs