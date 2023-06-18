Brush fire. Maui Now image.

Update: 11:40 a.m., June 18, 2023

The Hāna Highway (360) is now OPEN in both directions as of 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The road was closed for several hours near Mile 8 in Kailua, while firefighting crews battled a brush fire on the mauka side of the road.

Update: 10:45 a.m., June 18, 2023

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hāna Highway (360) remains closed in both directions near Mile Post 8 in Kailua due to ongoing firefighting operations. The brush fire was first reported on the mauka side of the road.

Update: 6:21 a.m., June 18, 2023

The Hāna Highway (360) is completely shut down at Mile Post 8 in the East Maui area of Kailua due to a brush fire. The fire was reported on the mauka side of the roadway, far up into the mountain. Both lanes are closed in the area due to fire embers and ongoing firefighting efforts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Update: 5:42 a.m., June 18, 2023

The Maui Fire Department will return at first light. The Hāna Highway (360) is still being impacted by falling embers from a brush fire. When the fire department returns at about 5:45 a.m., they anticipate having a full road closure while they battle the fire.

Posted: 5:38 a.m., June 18, 2023

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Fire Department and police are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of MP 8 along the Hāna Highway (360) for a brush fire, fire is on the mauka side of the roadway, far up into the mountain. Both lanes are closed in the area due to fire embers.