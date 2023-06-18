Pacific Biodiesel Co-founders Bob and Kelly King (PC: Bruce Forrester)

A total of 26 Hawaiʻi companies will soon be able to streamline, improve, and optimize operations thanks to funding from the Hawai’i Technology Development Corporation through Innovate Hawaiʻi’s Manufacturing Assistance Program. The program awarded nearly $1 million to local companies to help with specific expenses related to manufacturing to foster economic and employment growth in the state.

The Manufacturing Assistance Program grants cover up to 20% of the total company investment in the requested project, capped at $100,000. The companies themselves must fund the balance. The total investment in these 26 projects by the awardees amounts to more than $11 million.

(Hawaiʻi Sea Spirits LLC)

“We were impressed by the quality of this year’s grant applications,” said Wayne Inouye, center director of Innovate Hawai’i. “The grants will allow these companies to improve their operations, create more jobs, and further diversify our economic base. We are proud to be able to work with these companies in developing the state’s manufacturing sector.”

Original Maui Brewing Co. can design on the bottom, newly-branded cans on the top. (PC: Kiaora Bohlool)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Seven companies were first-time grant recipients. A total of 17 grants were awarded to Oʻahu companies, while Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, and Kauaʻi each received three grants. The full list of recipients includes:

Advanced Silicon Carbide Materials, LLC

Aumakua Holdings Inc. (dba Maui Brewing Company)

Ba-Le Inc. (dba La Tour Bakehouse)

Diamond Bakery Company Limited

Euram Inc (dba Hawaiian Paradise Coffee)*

Grass Shack Industries LLC (dba Mānoa Chocolate Hawaiʻi)

Hawaiʻi Sea Spirits LLC*

Hawaiian King Candies, LLC*

Hawaiian Ola Brewing Corporation

Hawaiian Sun Products Inc.*

Hilo Fish Company, Inc.*

HONBLUE

Island Grown Foods, Inc. (dba Hawaii Food Products)*

Kauaʻi Juice Co. LLC

Kauaʻi Kookie LLC

Koloa Rum Company

KYD, Inc.

Laʻi LLC (dba Punaluʻu Bake Shop)

Makai Ocean Engineering, Inc.

Maui Wine, Ltd.

Meadow Gold Dairies Hawaii LLC*

Oceanit Laboratories, Inc.

Okuhara Foods Inc.

Pacific Biodiesel Technologies, LLC

Pacific Shipyards International, LLC

The Patisserie Inc.

*Indicates first-time MAP grant recipient

Innovate Hawaiʻi received 85 applications for grants for fiscal year 2023. Manufacturing Assistance Program grants are available to companies across the state and the application period for fiscal year 2024 will open later this year. For more information, go to www.htdc.org.