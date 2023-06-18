Maui Business

Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corp. awards nearly $1M in grants to Hawaiʻi manufacturers

June 18, 2023, 4:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Pacific Biodiesel Co-founders Bob and Kelly King (PC: Bruce Forrester)

A total of 26 Hawaiʻi companies will soon be able to streamline, improve, and optimize operations thanks to funding from the Hawai’i Technology Development Corporation through Innovate Hawaiʻi’s Manufacturing Assistance Program. The program awarded nearly $1 million to local companies to help with specific expenses related to manufacturing to foster economic and employment growth in the state.

The Manufacturing Assistance Program grants cover up to 20% of the total company investment in the requested project, capped at $100,000. The companies themselves must fund the balance. The total investment in these 26 projects by the awardees amounts to more than $11 million. 

(Hawaiʻi Sea Spirits LLC)

“We were impressed by the quality of this year’s grant applications,” said Wayne Inouye, center director of Innovate Hawai’i.  “The grants will allow these companies to improve their operations, create more jobs, and further diversify our economic base. We are proud to be able to work with these companies in developing the state’s manufacturing sector.”

Original Maui Brewing Co. can design on the bottom, newly-branded cans on the top. (PC: Kiaora Bohlool)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Seven companies were first-time grant recipients. A total of 17 grants were awarded to Oʻahu companies, while Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, and Kauaʻi each received three grants. The full list of recipients includes:

  • Advanced Silicon Carbide Materials, LLC 
  • Aumakua Holdings Inc. (dba Maui Brewing Company) 
  • Ba-Le Inc. (dba La Tour Bakehouse) 
  • Diamond Bakery Company Limited 
  • Euram Inc (dba Hawaiian Paradise Coffee)* 
  • Grass Shack Industries LLC (dba Mānoa Chocolate Hawaiʻi) 
  • Hawaiʻi Sea Spirits LLC* 
  • Hawaiian King Candies, LLC* 
  • Hawaiian Ola Brewing Corporation 
  • Hawaiian Sun Products Inc.* 
  • Hilo Fish Company, Inc.* 
  • HONBLUE 
  • Island Grown Foods, Inc. (dba Hawaii Food Products)* 
  • Kauaʻi Juice Co. LLC 
  • Kauaʻi Kookie LLC 
  • Koloa Rum Company 
  • KYD, Inc. 
  • Laʻi LLC (dba Punaluʻu Bake Shop) 
  • Makai Ocean Engineering, Inc. 
  • Maui Wine, Ltd. 
  • Meadow Gold Dairies Hawaii LLC* 
  • Oceanit Laboratories, Inc. 
  • Okuhara Foods Inc. 
  • Pacific Biodiesel Technologies, LLC 
  • Pacific Shipyards International, LLC 
  • The Patisserie Inc. 

*Indicates first-time MAP grant recipient

Innovate Hawaiʻi received 85 applications for grants for fiscal year 2023. Manufacturing Assistance Program grants are available to companies across the state and the application period for fiscal year 2024 will open later this year.  For more information, go to www.htdc.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Health Dept Warns Of Frozen Fruit Products Due To Potential Hepatitis A Contamination 2Brush Fire Forces Closure Of Hana Highway Near Mile 8 3Department Of Health Warns The Public Of Food Safety Inspector Impersonator On Maui 4Ekolu Signs Long Term Lease At Qkc Football Fanatics Relocates To Old Champs Site 5Two Maui Men Honored With Father Of The Year Award At Hoʻolauleʻa O Na Makuakane 62023 Na Kamehameha Commemorative Paʻu And Parade Awards Announced