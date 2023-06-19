Aaron Vallely, executive vice president (left); Warren Altona, executive vice president of commercial and retail banking strategy (middle); Christopher Hodges, senior vice president and chief financial officer (right).

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of three employees to its executive leadership team, including Aaron Vallely to executive vice president, Warren Altona to executive vice president of commercial and retail banking strategy, and Christopher Hodges to senior vice president and chief financial officer.

“With more than 50 years of combined experience in the banking industry and a track record of success within our organization, Aaron, Warren and Chris have proven to be invaluable assets to our team and we look forward to their continued success in their new roles,” said Andrew Rosen. “These promotions come at a pivotal time for Hawaiʻi State FCU as we near completion of our new headquarters, ultimately helping us to expand our services and better serve our members and the community.”

Aaron Vallely, executive vice president

In his new role, Vallely is responsible for leading the operations and retail experience teams across various divisions, including branch experience, operations support, card operations, digital solutions, branch support, and fraud. Vallely has been with Hawaiʻi State FCU for more than 27 years where he has held multiple roles, including main branch manager, director of sales and branch administration, and vice president of sales and branch administration. Prior to his tenure at Hawaiʻi State FCU, he served at branch manager at Central Pacific Bank and Bank of Hawaiʻi.

Warren Altona, executive vice president of commercial and retail banking strategy

As executive vice president of commercial and retail banking strategy, Altona leads the credit union’s commercial banking, product management and retail analytics, marketing, and enterprise project management. He previously served as the product strategy and retail analytics division manager where he managed deposits, loans, payment products, and analytics for Hawaiʻi State FCU. Prior to joining Hawaiʻi State FCU, Altona spent more than 15 years at Bank of Hawaiʻi in various leadership positions. Altona earned his master of business administration and bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Christopher Hodges, senior vice president and chief financial officer

As senior vice president and chief financial officer, Hodges is responsible for the credit union’s financial analysis, asset liability management, investment portfolio management, and vendor risk management. He has more than 10 years of banking experience and most recently served as vice president and deputy chief financial officer at Hawaiʻi State FCU. Throughout his career, Hodges has held positions at First Hawaiian Bank, HawaiʻiUSA Federal Credit Union, and Bank of Hawaiʻi. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.