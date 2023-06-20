Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip with a barcode ending in 05597 has been recalled. Photo Courtesy: Hawai‘i Department of Health

The Hawai‘i State Department is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Frito-Lay of select 15-ounce Tostitos brand avocado salsa dip sold in the state because it may contain undeclared milk.

The front of the jar is correctly labeled as Tostitos Avocado Salsa; but the back of the jar is mislabeled with another product’s nutrition information and declarations, and as a result, the milk allergen is not declared.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip comes in a 15-ounce glass jar, with a UPC barcode ending in 0559. Its Best Before Date is either 2 NOV 23 or 3 NOV 23.

No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes, or dip variety packs are recalled.

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.

Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST.