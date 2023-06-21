Top row (L to R): Terence Gomez, Bryan Manlapao. Middle row: Nelson Hamilton. Bottom row (L to R) Joy Medeiros, Clifton Perreira.

The Maui Police Department announced the promotion of five Lieutenants to the rank of Captain. All promotions took effect on June 16, 2023. Promotions include the following new assignments:

Captain Terence Gomez – Wailuku Patrol District

Captain Nelson Hamilton – Criminal Investigation Division

Captain Bryan Manlapao – Internal Affairs Section

Captain Joy Medeiros – Quality Assurance Section

Captain Clifton Perreira – Vice Narcotics Division

Terence Gomez

Captain Terence Gomez joined the department in 1999, where he spent his first 12 years in the Wailuku Patrol District as a Police Officer I, Field Training Officer, and School Resource Officer.

In 2012, he was promoted to Sergeant and served a year in the Molokaʻi Patrol District before returning to the Wailuku Patrol District. He then transferred to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division, where he served as the School Resource Officer Sergeant.

In 2019, he was promoted to Lieutenant and served as the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division commander.

Captain Gomez is also a Director for the Maui Police Activities League.

Nelson Hamilton

Captain Nelson Hamilton joined the department in 1998, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Lanai Patrol District for 11 years; before being promoted to Sergeant in 2010 and assigned to the Molokaʻi Patrol District. After serving a one-year tour of duty on Molokaʻi, he transferred back to Lanai for a year before being assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Captain Hamilton worked as a Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division for seven years before transferring to the Internal Affairs Section.

In March 2020, he was promoted to Lieutenant and served in the Lahaina and Lānaʻi Patrol Districts before transferring to the Criminal Investigation Division Property Crimes Section. He then transferred to the Kīhei District Criminal Investigation Section, where he served until May 2022.

His most recent assignment was in the Internal Affairs Section, where he served as the Acting Captain since May 2022.

Captain Hamilton and his wife, Christine, have two children and a grandchild.

Bryan Manlapao

Captain Bryan Manlapao joined the department in 2002, where he began his career as an undercover officer in the Vice Gambling and Morals Unit for one year, followed by a transfer to the Kīhei Patrol District.

He later served on the Special Response Team and returned to the Vice Narcotics Division before being promoted to Sergeant in 2014 and assigned to the Lahaina Patrol District. Following a one-year tour of duty, he transferred to the Criminal Investigation Division.

In 2020, he was promoted to Lieutenant and served as the Lānaʻi Patrol District commander for one year before being assigned to the Wailuku Patrol District. His most recent assignment was in the Criminal Investigation Division, where he served as the Acting Captain since May 2022.

Captain Manlapao recently completed his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He and his wife, Mae, have three children.

Joy Medeiros

Captain Joy Medeiros joined the department in 2005, where she began her career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District. Throughout her 18 years of service, her past assignments have included Hāna Patrol District, the Communications Section, Lahaina Patrol District, and the Plans, Training, Research, and Development Section.

In 2010, she was honored as Maui County’s Hawaiʻi State Law Enforcement Officers Association Officer of the Year. In 2018, she was again honored as Maui Police Department’s Women of Excellence.

In 2021, she was promoted to Lieutenant and served as the Lānaʻi Patrol District commander for one year. Her most recent assignment was in the Plans, Training, Research, and Development Section.

Captain Medeiros has earned numerous certifications in Police Kinesiology, Arrest Defense Tactics Instructor, Coopers Law Enforcement Fitness Instructor, Public Safety Wellness Fitness Instructor, Master Taser Instructor, ALERRT Active Shooter Instructor, and FBI Law Enforcement Instructor.

She successfully spearheaded and implemented numerous departmental programs such as EPIC (Emergency Preparedness Increasing our Communities “Awareness”), Maui LEAD (Maui Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion), and the MMEU (Mobile Medical Educational Unit). The most recent program she created is Project LIYT (Live In Your Truth). The program begins on June 26, 2023, and strives to eliminate the challenges preventing youth, who may be unsheltered, dealing with mental illness, substance use, and/or are at risk from discovering the possibilities of who they can be.

Outside of her work with the Maui Police Department, Captain Medeiros is on the Board of Directors for a nonprofit organization that not aims to perpetuate the Hawaiian Culture and provides members confidence, and freedom through hula and performing arts. The organization participates in various community volunteer events throughout the year.

Clifton Perreira

Captain Clifton Perreira joined the department in 2002, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District. In 2007, he was assigned to the Vice Narcotics Division, followed by an assignment in the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

In 2011, he was promoted to Sergeant and assigned to the Molokaʻi Patrol District, followed by assignments in the Crime Reduction Unit, Vice Narcotics Division, and Internal Affairs Section.

In 2019, he was promoted to Lieutenant, where his assignments included the Wailuku Patrol District, Plans, Training, Research and Development Section, and Vice Narcotics Division.

Captain Perreira was a member of the Special Response Team and is a graduate of the 286 Session of the FBI National Academy.

The Maui Police Department congratulated each member on their promotion.

“The leadership and experience they each possess will undoubtedly contribute in guiding the department’s strategic initiatives and further enhance our crime-fighting and community engagement efforts. Their hard work and dedication to our agency and community are greatly appreciated,” department officials said in a news release.