Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:33 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:31 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 03:36 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:07 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:53 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will return to summertime levels through the second half of the week. A small northwest swell is possible late Sunday through early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through Friday, then build over the weekend as a long-period south-southeast swell arrives. Expect this source to linger well into next week for southerly exposures. Surf along east facing shores will steadily trend up through the weekend as the trades strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.