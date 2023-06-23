54th Annual Makawao Rodeo Parade. File photo credit: Carl Yoshihara (7.6.19)

The Makawao Rodeo Parade is back after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The parade takes place this Saturday, June 24 starting at 9 a.m. and concludes at around 1 p.m. The parade features mounted and walking units, classic cars, and the 2023 Parade Grand Marshal is Donna Otsuka. The popular stick horse races for kids start at 8 a.m.

Spectator parking is available at the Oskie Rice Event Center for a $5 donation (cash only). A free shuttle is available from Oskie Rice to three shuttle stops in town: Ai Street; Minor Place/Palolo Place; and Manila Street/Ulele Street. The last shuttle leaves at 1 p.m. back to Oskie Rice.



























Following the parade, gates to the Oskie Rice Event Center open at 10 a.m. with a live Country Concert starting at 1 p.m. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Vendors and food will be onsite.

The event features: Melveen Leed; Above Snakes Country; Paʻani Los; Tj & the Plantation Kids; and a surprise featured headliner. The master of ceremonies will be rodeo entertainer Lil’ Guy.

Tickets are required for entry. Event concert tickets are available here.

The Makawao Stampede Rodeo and other festivities continue from June 30 to July 2, 2023. Events include a Makawao Stampede Bull Bash on June 30 at the Oskie Rice Arena.

Details and updates are available on the Makawao2023 Instagram account.