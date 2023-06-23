Maui News

Potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination prompts voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products

June 23, 2023, 11:55 AM HST
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Sunrise Growers Inc., of specific frozen fruit products sold in Hawaiʻi, because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea. Consumers concerned about a potential illness should contact a physician.

Scroll down to see the specific recalled product information.

All other Sunrise Growers Inc. products with different lot codes or best by dates are unaffected by this recall. Sunrise Growers Inc. has notified its retail customers of this recall and have instructed them to remove any recalled product from their store shelves and inventories.

Per the US Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses related to this recall have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it, and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. For more information, consumers can contact Sunrise Growers, Inc. via email at: [email protected] or call 1-888-490-5591 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley
Whole Foods
365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley32 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest ByLotBest By
FED30265201/26/2024FED22845210/11/2023FED30535102/22/2024
FED30275101/27/2024FED22855110/12/2023FED31245205/03/2024
FED23185111/14/2023    
365 Organic Pineapple Chunks
365 Organic Pineapple Chunks10 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest ByLotBest By
FED30301101/30/2025FED30313101/31/2025FED31163104/26/2025
FED30311101/31/2025FED30753103/16/2025FED22551109/12/2024
FED22561109/13/2024FED22571109/14/2024FED22581109/15/2024
365 Pineapple Chunks
365 Pineapple Chunks16 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest ByLotBest By
FED30313201/31/2025FED30323102/01/2025FED30753203/16/2025
FED30313301/31/2025FED30343102/03/2025FED30763103/17/2025
365 Organic Whole Strawberries
365 Organic Whole Strawberries32 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest By  
FED30545102/23/2025FED30555102/24/2025  
365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas
365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas32 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest By  
FED31085204/18/2024FED31095104/19/2024  
365 Organic Blackberries
365 Organic Blackberries10 oz.
LotBest By    
FED22591109/16/2024    
Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend
Target
Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend32 oz.
LotBest By    
FED30555202/24/2025    
Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries
Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries12 oz.
LotBest By    
FED30886203/29/2025    
Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend
Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend48 oz.
LotBest By    
FED30835103/24/2025    
Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend
Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend48 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest ByLotBest By
FED30815303/22/2025FED30825103/23/2025FED30895103/30/2025
Good & Gather Mango Chunks
Good & Gather Mango Chunks12 oz.
LotBest By    
FED30866103/27/2025    
Good & Gather Blueberries
Good & Gather Blueberries48 oz.
LotBest By    
FED22865110/13/2023    
Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend
Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend48 oz.
LotBest ByLotBest By  
FED22865210/13/2023FED22875110/14/2023  
