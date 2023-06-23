The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Sunrise Growers Inc., of specific frozen fruit products sold in Hawaiʻi, because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea. Consumers concerned about a potential illness should contact a physician.
All other Sunrise Growers Inc. products with different lot codes or best by dates are unaffected by this recall. Sunrise Growers Inc. has notified its retail customers of this recall and have instructed them to remove any recalled product from their store shelves and inventories.
Per the US Food and Drug Administration, no illnesses related to this recall have been reported to date.
Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it, and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. For more information, consumers can contact Sunrise Growers, Inc. via email at: [email protected] or call 1-888-490-5591 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.
Whole Foods
365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley
32 oz.
Lot
Best By
Lot
Best By
Lot
Best By
FED302652
01/26/2024
FED228452
10/11/2023
FED305351
02/22/2024
FED302751
01/27/2024
FED228551
10/12/2023
FED312452
05/03/2024
FED231851
11/14/2023
365 Organic Pineapple Chunks
10 oz.
Lot
Best By
Lot
Best By
Lot
Best By
FED303011
01/30/2025
FED303131
01/31/2025
FED311631
04/26/2025
FED303111
01/31/2025
FED307531
03/16/2025
FED225511
09/12/2024
FED225611
09/13/2024
FED225711
09/14/2024
FED225811
09/15/2024
365 Pineapple Chunks
16 oz.
Lot
Best By
Lot
Best By
Lot
Best By
FED303132
01/31/2025
FED303231
02/01/2025
FED307532
03/16/2025
FED303133
01/31/2025
FED303431
02/03/2025
FED307631
03/17/2025
365 Organic Whole Strawberries
32 oz.
Lot
Best By
Lot
Best By
FED305451
02/23/2025
FED305551
02/24/2025
365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas
32 oz.
Lot
Best By
Lot
Best By
FED310852
04/18/2024
FED310951
04/19/2024
365 Organic Blackberries
10 oz.
Lot
Best By
FED225911
09/16/2024
Target
Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend