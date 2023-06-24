Popular items include its MakaiTek Performance hoodies and shirts made with lightweight fabric featuring full sublimation, moisture-wicking, and sun protection. (PC: Maui Mall Village)

Maui Mall Village welcomes Purebred Fisherman, as the center expands its local offerings.

The fishing apparel brand has a mission to spread the love of fishing through its diverse array of branded fishing shirts, hats, amphibian shorts, sweaters, accessories and more. The store opened in its space located next to Color Nail Salon & Spa on June 7.

Since 2014, Purebred Fisherman has exclusively operated through its online storefront, building a customer base with apparel and accessories designed to meet the demands of the fisherman. Popular items include its MakaiTek Performance hoodies and shirts made with lightweight fabric featuring full sublimation, moisture-wicking, and sun protection. Other offerings include UV arm and leg sleeves, stitched PV hats, face gear and more.

“We are excited to open our store at Maui Mall Village for the convenience of all of our loyal customers and those who are yet to discover our unique brand,” said Purebred Fisherman owner Ron Shum. “We strive to provide performance, comfort, and style to those who share our same passion for fishing and the one-of-a-kind lifestyle it offers. We invite all fishermen – both kamaʻāina and visitors – to drop by soon.”

“Purebred Fisherman represents the best in niche retailing in Hawaiʻi,” said Maui Mall Village Property Manager James Cashman. “This fast-growing local brand serves a need among island fishermen looking for top-quality apparel and gear, and we’re happy to make it available at Maui Mall Village.”

The store hours of operation are: Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.; closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information about Purebred Fisherman, visit www.purebredfisherman.com.