The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in preventing fires and injuries by being aware of surroundings and the hazards of fireworks during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

As a reminder, consumer fireworks can only be legally ignited from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. A complete list of rules, prohibitions and safety guidelines are posted here.

Department officials remind the public that it is illegal to import, transfer, sell, or use aerial fireworks without a permit.

The law establishes criminal liability for a homeowner, renter, or person responsible for real property who intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly allows an individual to possess, set off, ignite, or cause to explode any aerial device while on the real property. It also sets criminal penalties, which can constitute a Class C felony, a misdemeanor, and fines up to $2,000.

“The Maui Police Department appreciates continued assistance from the public in helping to enforce violations. Witness statements, photographs, and video recordings documenting the offense that can be authenticated by one or more witnesses are sufficient when officers arrive on the scene,” according to a department news release.

Firework violations can be reported to the department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.

A single public aerial fireworks display is scheduled on July Fourth, at 8 p.m. from a barge positioned offshore of Front St. in Lahaina. The event is presented by the LahainaTown Action Committee and the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.

Maui fire officials say the best way to stay safe is to not use fireworks in the first place. “Leave fireworks to the professionals,” the fire officials advise.